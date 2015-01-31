Enrique: Emulating Messi difficult for Neymar

The Brazilian has shone this season for the Catalan giants, with 21 goals in all competitions.

That form that has already seen him mentioned as a contender for the 2015 Ballon d'Or, but while Luis Enrique believes the Camp Nou is the perfect place for the 22-year-old to realise his potential, he feels emulating Messi would be a huge ask.

"Neymar is with the right team to become an important figure," said the Barca coach. "He is a unique and special player. We could see that when he was playing in Brazil.

"He is in the best team to do it [reach his potential], and we would like him to became an important figure.

"I cannot predict if we will be better than others in the future.

"Messi has set the bar so high with all that he has done, all that he is still doing and all that he will continue to do, and now he is the number one.

"But we will see in the future."