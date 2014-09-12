Enrique: Messi should be fit to face Bilbao

The mercurial forward missed Argentina's friendly victory over Germany last week due to a groin strain sustained in Barca's victory over Villarreal almost a fortnight ago.

Barca resume their La Liga campaign when they face Athletic this weekend and coach Enrique is content that Messi is ready to return.

"In principle Messi is ready to play. He has worked at same level as group," said Enrique.

Enrique spoke of his respect for Saturday's opponents ahead of the clash at Camp Nou and expects a major test from the Basque side.

"Bilbao have been a reference point for a few seasons now," he said.

"I admire their youth policy and the way they play.

"Everything about Bilbao worries me. We'll try and ensure they can't play their attacking game. We've been working on that."

The Catalan giants are the only side in La Liga with a 100 per cent record after their first two games.