Enrique urges Messi to maximise contribution

The Argentina forward was once again in outstanding form as he netted three times in Barcelona's crushing 5-1 win over neighbours Espanyol on Sunday.

Sergio Garcia had put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, but Barca battled back and after Messi levelled just before the break, the hosts were 3-1 up early in the second half.

Messi doubled his tally before Gerard Pique and substitute Pedro got in on the act.

The day belonged to Messi, as he completed his third hat-trick in four matches in all competitions, but Luis Enrique has challenged his prized asset to also contribute in other areas of the pitch.

He told reporters: "You quickly get used to having important players in your team. We want Leo [Messi] to contribute to the team and not only in attack.

"We want maximum involvement from him, and that's important for the team. We always want balance. We only make changes for the good of the team.

"We attack and we defend as a unit, and we must do so with organisation."