Equatorial Guinea coach hails brave display

As in their opening Group A game against Congo, the host nation produced a battling performance to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

Burkina Faso forward Alain Traore twice hit the post during the first half and the wastefulness in front of goal that was a central factor in their 2-0 loss to Gabon once again afflicted 2013 finalists.

Equatorial Guinea grew in confidence as the match went on, with attackers Emilio Nsue and Iban Edu to the fore.

"I am very satisfied, very proud of my team," said Argentinian Becker, formerly the coach of Equatorial Guinea's women's team and the country's technical director, who was only appointed to his current post on January 7.

"Burkina Faso is a very strong opponent, which has eight players in the French top-flight.

"In the second half we were very brave. We also deserved to win."

Watch every match of the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE on British Eurosport HD or sign up to Eurosport Player and follow the action on mobile, tablet and other devices: www.eurosportplayer.com