Erazo admits France pack attacking threat

Didier Deschamps' men have fired in eight goals in two wins to send them top of Group E, with Ecuador second on three points - level with Switzerland, but ahead on goal difference.

Given the Swiss have the much easier task of tackling Honduras in their group finale, the Ecuadorians know they must beat France to hold their own destiny in their hands.

Even still, a narrow Ecuador win could see them eliminated, should Switzerland heavily beat Honduras.

However, Erazo was only worried about his role in the team, as he looked to tackle the in-form French attacking line.

"The reading that I give is that we will have a lot of work defensively," Erazo said.

The Flamengo centre-back said he and his team-mates know they have to lift for their clutch match, or face the end of their campaign in Brazil.

"It is time that Ecuador started raising our performance level up.

"(We) know that France is a tough opponent, which is playing great games.

"Ecuador now have a thirst (to succeed)."

Midfielder Christian Noboa said the French's quality up front was a concern for his side.

"Scoring a goal in a World Cup is difficult and scoring eight… it gives you a guideline of what is France," Noboa said.

Walter Ayovi, another midfielder, said he was hopeful of matching France.

"France is a dynamic team, we know the goals they have scored. It's a winning team that knows the spaces well, but hopefully we can reverse that," Ayovi said.