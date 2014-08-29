Eredivisie: Go Ahead Eagles 1 Willem II 0
Bart Vriends scored the winning goal and was sent off in Go Ahead Eagles' 1-0 win over Willem II at De Adelaarshorst on Friday.
Willem had Jonas Heymans dismissed after he received two yellow cards either side of half-time and Vriends took advantage of his side's man advantage to open the scoring.
The defender prodded home after a goalmouth scramble shortly after the hour mark to register his first Eredivisie goal.
However, the 23-year-old suffered a rush of blood to the head and was sent off following an off-the-ball incident involving Jordens Peters in the 69th minute.
Vriends' altercation with Peters threatened to thwart the hosts' hopes of a first league win of the campaign.
However, Vriends' goal proved crucial as the Eagles held on for three points to leapfrop their opponents in the Eredivisie standings.
