Eredivisie: NAC Breda 2 Cambuur 1

The hosts' most recent league success came against the same opponents last year and Adnane Tighadouini's 64th-minute goal - NAC's first in 566 minutes on home soil in the top flight - set them on the way to a repeat dose.

Tighadouini came to the fore again three minutes from time, taking his tally for the season to nine in all competitions, with Bartholomew Ogbeche's injury-time strike proving a mere consolation for the visitors.

Maaskant, who managed the club from 2008 to 2019, was appointed in January but has had to wait seven games for his first triumph.

NAC remain second from bottom, while Cambuur are still four points adrift of the UEFA Europa League places.