Eredivisie Preview: Ajax set sights on title party

Ronald Koeman's side won their fifth successive league game on Sunday, 2-0 at home to RKC Waalwijk, which meant the title race was extended by a further week.

Ajax's 1-1 draw at Vitesse means there is now a six-point gap between the two sides with three matches remaining.

And the leaders remain firm favourites, safe in the knowledge that, if they can better Feyenoord's result when they host ADO Den Haag on Sunday, they will claim their fourth successive crown.

Frank de Boer's men have stuttered slightly of late though, drawing three of their last five Eredivisie games to allow Feyenoord to make up some ground.

With the KNVB Cup final against PEC Zwolle causing a break in league fixtures next weekend, any slip-up will leave Ajax with a nervous wait to see off their challengers in the title chase.

This weekend they face a Den Haag outfit who currently sit 10th, are unbeaten in nine league games, and still harbour outside hopes of a top-eight finish and a UEFA Europa League play-off spot.

Koeman's charges will be out to continue their recent good run of form at fifth-placed PSV, who have lost their last two matches and have dropped out of the top four, one point off automatic UEFA Europa League qualification.

At the wrong end of the table, Roda JC's bottom-three finish will be confirmed if they fail to win at third-placed Twente, who will still feel in with a chance of a top-two spot and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

Michel Jansen's men lie four points behind Feyenoord and will be strong favourites for victory against a Roda side who have won just once in their past 11 league games.

NAC Breda, in 15th place, can put daylight between themselves and the bottom three when they travel to Groningen on Friday night, although recent form favours the home side, who have won three on the bounce, while the visitors are winless in eight.

The two sides just below NAC are RKC and NEC, and both face Europa League hopefuls in a stern test of their respective survival chances.

NEC look to have the toughest task, visiting seventh-placed AZ, while RKC host Zwolle, who may have one eye on their cup showdown with Ajax next Sunday.

Two sides hovering precariously above the bottom three are Heracles and Utrecht, and the pair go head to head knowing a win will virtually guarantee safety while defeat could plunge them further into the mire.

Elsewhere, Go Ahead Eagles host Heerenveen and Vitesse travel to Cambuur.