Eredivisie Preview: Depay an injury doubt for PSV

The Manchester United target has scored 16 times in the Dutch top flight, in just 23 appearances, but he may be limited at the Stadion Feijenoord after a restricted training week.

"Memphis has a swollen ankle and will remain within the next few days. It is better for him to cycle for a while now and do some cardio. Maybe he comes out Friday," Cocu told Metro.

"I'm assuming that he can just play Sunday against Feyenoord."

With seven matchdays, PSV are closing in on the title - they lead second-placed Ajax by 11 points, while Feyenoord are a further eight back.

Depay was the difference the last time these two sides met, as PSV triumphed 4-3 after the Dutch forward's 90th-minute winner.

That goal came after Luuk de Jong's hat-trick helped wipe out two Feyenoord leads, with the Rotterdam-based club proving to be a thorn in PSV's side of late.

Prior to the seven-goal thriller, Feyenoord won three straight against PSV - coming from behind at home twice, and also winning away at Philips Stadion.

A Feyenoord win would help delay what looks to be inevitable - a PSV title - with Ajax hopeful of cutting into the deficit when they tackle ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Fourth-placed AZ have shipped nine goals in two straight losses, but will look to bounce back at home to mid-table Cambuur on Saturday.

Heerenveen, seventh and among the UEFA Europa League qualifying spots, have alternated wins and losses in their past six, and should preserve that pattern on the road at relegation threatened Heracles.

Heracles have taken eight points their past five to escape the bottom three, with slumping Go Ahead Eagles - who host Vitesse on Saturday - taking their spot in 16th after four straight losses.

NAC Breda, who sit second bottom, are away at Utrecht in the Friday night fixture, looking to string together back-to-back successes to boost their survival hopes.

Willem II welcomes cellar-dwellers Dordrecht on Saturday, while out-of-form PEC Zwolle - they have lost five of their past six - host 13th-placed Excelsior on Sunday.

PEC sit sixth, among the European spots, while just outside those are eighth-placed Twente, who travel to Groningen later on Sunday.