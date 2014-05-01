Eredivisie Preview: Roda, NEC battle to avoid drop

Roda sit bottom of the table heading into their trip to Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, and will need a win to avoid dropping into the Eerste Divisie.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men also require NEC, who sit three points ahead in 17th, to lose at Ajax and a three-goal swing in goal difference in order to secure a place in the relegation play-offs at the expense of Anton Janssen's side.

Ajax may have already clinched a fourth consecutive Dutch title, but they are unlikely to be short of motivation in what could be coach Frank de Boer's final game in charge of the capital club.

De Boer revealed on Tuesday that he is considering an approach from Tottenham for his services, although the Premier League club have since denied that they have enquired with Ajax over the 43-year-old's availability.

The champions will be expected to put on show as they celebrate a 33rd national title, and will have full confidence in doing so after scoring 17 goals in their last four meetings with NEC.

RKC Waalwijk can still move out of the relegation play-off spots and secure safety, but will need to beat a Heerenveen side still competing for an automatic UEFA Europa League place and hope that 15th-placed NAC Breda lose at PSV.

Even then, Erwin Koeman's men would need a significant swing in goal difference to avoid having to go through the play-offs to stay up.

PSV lead Vitesse by a point and Heerenveen by two in the race for the final automatic Europa League spot, and only need to win to ensure their qualification for Europe's second-tier club competition.

Vitesse will hope to capitalise on any slip-up from PSV as they visit Utrecht on the back of a dreadful six-game winless run.

Ronald Koeman will take charge of his final game as Feyenoord boss when the Rotterdam club travel to AZ, while Twente welcome KNVB Beker winners PEC Zwolle to De Grolsch Veste.

Elsewhere, Cambuur host ADO Den Haag in a clash between two teams each seeking top-half finishes, and Groningen will be aiming to go into the Europa League play-offs with momentum by beating Heracles.