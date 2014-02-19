Eredivisie Preview: Twente look to firm up second

Michel Jansen's charges are three points clear of their opponents in second - which earns a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round - with 10 games left to play, and beat fourth-placed Vitesse last time out.

The Enschede outfit have lost just one of their last 13 matches in the Dutch top flight - a 3-2 defeat at PSV on February 8 - and will take some confidence from Feyenoord's record of having won just two of their last five.

Twente claimed a 4-1 victory when the sides met in Rotterdam earlier in the season, and will see this as a pivotal week in their campaign as they bid to reduce the four-point deficit to leaders Ajax.

The men from Amsterdam host AZ on Sunday - one of only three teams to beat them in the Eredivisie this season.

Champions Ajax have won 10 of their last 12 Eredivisie matches, but were held to a 2-2 home draw by AZ last season.

After a strong start, Vitesse have hit a rough patch in their campaign and have now gone five top-flight matches without a win.

They will be hoping stop the rot at home to Waalwijk - a team who have just one away victory to their name this term - on Sunday.

Elsewhere, NEC and Den Haag will want to build on their important victories last weekend as they meet PSV and Go Ahead Eagles respectively, while newly bottom Roda begin their quest to climb off the foot of the table at fellow strugglers Cambuur.

If sixth-placed Heerenveen's win-lose pattern since a 3-1 defeat to Cambuur five matches ago is anything to go by, their fans should expect a victory against NAC on Saturday, while Zwolle will want to maintain their push for Europe against Heracles, and Utrecht will be looking for a first league win in nine against Groningen.