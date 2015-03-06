Eredivisie: Willem II 2 Twente 2

The 2010 Dutch champions were deducted three points on Wednesday after being penalised by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) for failing to reduce their debts.

The Enschede outfit's nightmare week looked set to continue on Friday as they fell behind to a scrappy Jerson Cabral effort after 19 minutes - the former Netherlands youth international on loan at Willem II from Twente.

Cabral seemed intent on showing his parent club what they were missing and slotted home a second four minutes later.

But Twente refused to go down without a fight and reduced the deficit when Hakim Ziyech curled in a free-kick just before the break.

And the 21-year-old completed the comeback eight minutes into the second period when he tucked home from a Youness Mokhtar cross.