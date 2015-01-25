Eredivisie Wrap: Ajax and Feyenoord lose ground

The contest failed to live up to its billing as one of the greatest fixtures in Dutch football, with neither side serving up their best football.

Feyenoord arguably produced the better openings with Colin Kazim-Richards shooting narrowly wide and Jean-Paul Boetius having an effort cleared off the line as Frank de Boer's Ajax struggled for ideas in front of their home fans.

A draw means PSV, 2-1 victors over Cambuur on Saturday, now lead champions Ajax by six points, while Feyenoord are some 14 points off the pace.

Jop van der Linden's 43rd-minute penalty proved decisive as Go Ahead Eagles snapped their five-match winless run in a 1-0 defeat of ADO Den Haag.

Three points was enough for the Eagles to move out of the relegation play-off spots, leapfrogging Den Haag in the process.

Strugglers NAC Breda were held 0-0 at home to Willem II, while Groningen twice let the lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Utrecht at Euroborg.

Tjaronn Chery opened the scoring in the 31st minute, only for Edouard Duplan to hit straight back for the visitors.

A familiar story unfolded after the break when Michael de Leeuw made it 2-1 in the 51st minute, only for Utrecth to restore parity once again through Yassin Ayoung five minutes later.