Eredivisie Wrap: Ajax and PSV bounce back

Defending champions Ajax would not have expected such a straightforward result as they ran out 5-0 victors at home to Willem II on Saturday, producing an immediate response to the 1-1 draw against ADO Den Haag which ended a four-match winning streak.

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson broke the deadlock after just 14 minutes and the hosts went into the break 4-0 up, as the in-form Arkadiusz Milik struck twice and Joel Veltman added the other.

Davy Klaassen netted Ajax's fifth in the 57th minute and, although they failed to add any more goals in the final half-an-hour, Frank de Boer's men romped to a resounding success.

PSV remain a point ahead of them on 34 points thanks to a 3-1 win at rock-bottom Dordrecht.

Phillip Cocu's men had their five-match winning run ended in a draw with Groningen, though Dordrecht offered no such resistance, despite taking a sixth-minute lead through Mart Lieder.

Georginio Wijnaldum pulled PSV level 15 minutes later and Luuk De Jong completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time.

Wijnaldum doubled his tally for the day in the 58th minute, completing a straightforward victory which sees PSV retain their place at the Eredivisie summit.

Feyenoord were also in rampant form as they thrashed hosts Excelsior 5-2.

It took Fred Rutten’s men just 26 minutes to open up a three-goal advantage, Colin Kazim-Richards, Jean-Paul Boetius and Lex Immers scoring the goals.

Jeff Stans pulled one back just before the break, though Feyenoord soon added two more through Jens Toornstra and Immers, with Sven van Beek's late own-goal nothing more than a consolation for Excelsior.

AZ ran out 2-0 winners over the Go Ahead Eagles to move up to fourth, while NAC Breda defeated Cambuur 1-0 on the road.