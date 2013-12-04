Eredivisie Wrap: Go Ahead, Heerenveen leave it late

Kenneth Otigba was the hero for Heerenveen as he struck in the 92nd-minute against Den Haag to level at 1-1 after the hosts had forged ahead.

Den Haag took the lead through forward Mike van Duinen after 70 minutes, but Otigba's fourth goal of the season, after being teed up by substitute Yanic Wildschut, ensured it ended with honours even.

It leaves the home side winless in three, while Heerenveen are unbeaten in four.

Meanwhile, Erik Falkenburg struck in the 89th minute to give Go Ahead Eagles a 1-1 draw against Heracles.

The 25-year-old fired home to cancel out Mark Uth's opener after 75 minutes.

The result helped the home side to avoid a third successive defeat, and also prevented their opponents from climbing above them in the Eredivisie.