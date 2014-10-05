Eredivisie Wrap: PSV go clear, Ajax held at home

Phillip Cocu's PSV went into the weekend's clash at home to newcomers Excelsior on the back of a difficult seven days, as a 1-0 defeat at Heerenveen was swiftly followed by a harsh loss by the same scoreline to hosts Dinamo Moscow in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

However, they found their stride once again as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over their visitors, with Adam Maher opening the scoring after 35 minutes as his low cross deceived everyone and found the back of the net.

Netherlands international Luciano Narsingh ensured PSV doubled their lead before the break with a close-range tap-in in the 44th minute, and it was 3-0 early in the second period.

Jurgen Locadia was in the right place at the right time as Florian Jozefzoon's effort was parried on to the 20-year-old's shin and, despite knowing little about it, he diverted the ball into the net.

Excelsior were handed a lifeline with 30 minutes to go as Jeffrey Bruma was sent off for a cynical trip, but PSV easily held on to go clear at the summit.

Reigning champions Ajax are one of two sides now sitting a couple of points behind PSV, as they drew 0-0 at home to Zwolle, failing to avenge April's 5-1 hammering by their opponents in the KNVB Beker final.

The hosts enjoyed the better chances at the Amsterdam ArenA but they could not make the most of their opportunities, as Kolbeinn Sigthorsson struck the crossbar in the 64th minute and substitute Ricardo Kishna fired over late on, leaving the two teams tied on 16 points.

Feyenoord have seemingly shaken off their wretched start to the season as they recorded a second successive league win on Sunday, beating Groningen 4-0 - three days after defeating Standard Liege in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Twente extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw at AZ Alkmaar, but they would have left with all three points were it not for substitute Muamer Tankovic's equaliser in the 84th minute, keeping John van den Brom's AZ side just a point behind their fifth-placed opponents.