Eredivisie Wrap: Roda go down despite victory

Roda started Saturday three points behind NEC and needed a victory to stay up but, despite holding up their side of the bargain, champions Ajax were held by NEC.

Davy De Beule scored for Roda after 16 minutes and the news from the Amsterdam ArenA was positive with just seven minutes to go.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh had cancelled out Jeffrey Leiwakabessy's early own goal but Bojan struck in the 83rd minute, with the visitors looking set for automatic relegation.

However, Jahanbakhsh was the hero when he equalised two minutes from time to secure a vital point and condemn Roda to the Eerste Divisie.

NEC have work to do to secure their top-flight status and will contest the relegation play-off with RKC Waalwijk after they limped to the end of the season with a 3-0 defeat to Heerenveen.

That ensured NAC Breda were safe regardless of their 2-0 loss at PSV - a result that will see Philipp Cocu's men feature in the UEFA Europa League next term.

Twente also secured a European berth with a 2-2 draw against mid-table PEC Zwolle.

Like leaders Ajax, second-placed Feyenoord were also held to a draw thanks to Johann Gudmundsson's late leveller against AZ, who played their final game under the stewardship of Dick Advocaat before Marco van Basten takes over.

Groningen won a sixth consecutive Eredivisie match for the first time as they beat Heracles 3-1, while ADO Den Haag came from a goal down to see off Cambuur thanks to Michiel Kramer's brace.

Juan Agudelo helped Utrecht to a 2-1 win over Vitesse, who will contest the Europa League play-offs along with Heerenveen, Groningen and AZ.