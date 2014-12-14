Eredivisie Wrap: Two-horse race rumbles on

League pacesetters PSV had the pressure put back on them by Ajax's win earlier in the day, but Phillip Cocu's men produced the response needed as they beat visitors Twente 2-0.

Luuk de Jong headed PSV ahead in the 21st minute, finding the net at the back post after a fine corner delivery from Jetro Willems.

And the second arrived on the stroke of half-time, Georginio Wijnaldum tapping in Luciano Narsingh's squared pass, seeing PSV on to 37 points, one more than Ajax.

Frank de Boer's Ajax remain hot on the heels of PSV thanks to a straightforward 3-1 triumph at home to Utrecht.

Thulani Serero's deflected effort in the 16th minute broke the deadlock and Davy Klaassen doubled their advantage a few moments later, steering home after punishing hesitancy in the visitors' defence.

Rubio Rubin pulled one back 10 minutes before half-time, but Anwar El Ghazi restored Ajax's two-goal lead in the second period, producing a fine finish from the edge of the area after skilfully beating a defender.

In the day's late kick-off, Feyenoord came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to AZ, extending the hosts' unbeaten run to nine Eredivisie games.

Wesley Hoedt and Muamer Tankovic put AZ two up by the 30th minute, but Colin Kazim-Richards halved their lead early in the second period and Jordy Clasie rescued a point for the hosts in third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Groningen were held to a 1-1 draw by away side Vitesse in Sunday's other fixture.