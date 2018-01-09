Erichasadog: Lichaj names new dog after Arsenal following online campaign

Despite falling one goal short of the hat-trick he was told he needed to earn his prize, Nottingham Forest's Eric Lichaj was able to welcome a new member to his family on Tuesday.

The American scored Forest's first and second goals in a shock 4-2 win over holders Arsenal on Sunday, inflicting Arsene Wenger's earliest elimination from the competition.

Lichaj revealed after the match that he had been promised a dog by his wife if he scored a treble, but felt his brace was more than worthy of a canine reward.

He subsequently started a campaign on Monday to pressure his partner Kathryn into changing her stance, inviting his followers to bombard her with dog pictures, memes and gifs using the hashtag #GetEricADog.

And just 24 hours later Lichaj revealed that his efforts had paid off, posting a picture of him with a French bulldog that received a name to pay tribute to his performance against the Gunners.

Lichaj wrote: "Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog."