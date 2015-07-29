Eriksen calls for ruthless Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen warned his team they cannot afford to drop points against lesser sides again during the Premier League season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men finished fifth last campaign, six points behind Manchester United, but it could have been so different.

Spurs suffered losses at home to both Aston Villa and Newcastle and were held to draws at Burnley and Sunderland.

Eriksen said it was an area Tottenham needed to correct before their league campaign starts against Manchester United on August 8.

"Of course we ended close and we have been close throughout the season. We know there is a step up," he said on Tuesday.

"We did well against the bigger teams last season, hopefully we will continue that.

"But also against the teams where we don't have a good day we need to stabilise that and get some points in those games as well because that is really important at the end."

Eriksen, whose team are preparing for a clash against the MLS All-Stars, lauded Pochettino for his impact since taking charge of Tottenham in May 2014.

"First of all we run a bit more," the Denmark international said with a laugh.

"We need to be fitter and we need to play our game, but we play a more pressing game and of course it helps that we are scoring goals.

"It makes us vulnerable at the back but I think overall he has helped a lot because he gave everyone the confidence to play and everybody knows what to do.

"I think he helped the team that way."