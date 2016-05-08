Eriksen hoping for final flourish after Saints defeat

Christian Eriksen says Tottenham are determined to finish the 2015-16 season on a high against Newcastle United after dropping more points against Southampton on Sunday.

Having seen their Premier League title ambitions ended by Chelsea's brilliant comeback on Monday, Tottenham were pegged back again as Steven Davis scored twice to snatch all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Son Heung-min had given Spurs an early lead at White Hart Lane, but they were unable to hold on as Ronald Koeman's side fought back to boost their own European hopes.

The defeat extends Tottenham's winless run to three games, something Eriksen is keen to end when they travel to St James' Park on the final day.

"The last game of the season will be for pride and to keep ourselves where we want to be," said the Denmark international.

"We need to finish strong. Playing Newcastle will be a tough game, especially if they have something to play for. Let's hope we finish well."

Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Nacer Chadli and Eriksen all had chances to rescue something for Mauricio Pochettino's men, their misses proving costly as Southampton showed ruthless efficiency to convert their only two shots on target.

Eriksen added: "We tried as much as we could. It's been a long season and this defeat wasn't because of Monday. The last few games we haven't managed to keep it going.

"We had a good first 20 minutes but we didn't win. We were a bit unlucky - we had chances and there were two great saves."