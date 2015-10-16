Eriksen out to frustrate Klopp on Liverpool debut

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is hoping to frustrate newly appointed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Saturday's Premier League encounter at White Hart Lane.

Klopp will be in charge of the Anfield side for the first time this weekend after replacing Brendan Rodgers, but Eriksen has stressed Tottenham will do everything within their powers to send Liverpool back home empty handed.

"It’s really exciting – a big game for us," the Denmark international told the official Tottenham website.

"We have to keep doing what we’ve been doing and hopefully we’ll enjoy a really nice game against Liverpool.

"Klopp is a good manager, he has a charisma about him. I even saw that when he was with Dortmund. He had been doing really well there and I think he showed how good he is. But of course it’ll be different at Liverpool and it’ll be the first game for him this weekend so all their players will want to show what they can do.

"He probably has his ideas but hopefully we’ll show what we’re capable of and give Liverpool a really good game. We’ll want to score some goals and be as good defensively as we have been in the last few games."

Tottenham sit eighth in the Premier League table with 13 points from eight games, one point ahead of Liverpool.