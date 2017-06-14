Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been sacked as coach of Chinese side Shenzhen.

Eriksson took over at the club in December but has overseen a below-par start to the China League One season.

Shenzhen, expected to be promoted to the top flight, are fourth in the table after just five wins in 13 league games.

An eight-match winless league run has cost the experienced Eriksson, who has previously been in charge of the likes of Manchester City, Roma and Lazio.

Wang Baoshan has been announced as the Swede's replacement.

Eriksson arrived in China in June 2013 and had spells with Guangzhou R&F and Shanghai SIPG before taking over at Shenzhen.