Erling Haaland reaches 20 goals for Manchester City – and it's early October
Erling Haaland was on target for Manchester City at home to Southampton on Saturday and now has 20 goals in 2022/23
Erling Haaland has hit 20 goals in 2022/23 for Manchester City in only his 13th official appearance for the club since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
The Norwegian striker was frustrated in his debut against Liverpool in the Community Shield as Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 3-1 by the Reds, but has barely stopped scoring since.
After netting twice on his Premier League bow against West Ham, Haaland did not convert in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth the following weekend – although he did claim an assist in that victory.
His goal against Southampton on Saturday was his side's fourth of the afternoon and means he has now netted in 10 consecutive matches for City.
That run includes three hat-tricks (against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United) and three braces (versus West Ham, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen).
In total, he now has 20 goals in 2022/23 for Manchester City: 15 in nine Premier League appearances and five in three Champions League games.
And we are still in early October...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.