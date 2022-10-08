Erling Haaland reaches 20 goals for Manchester City – and it's early October

Erling Haaland has hit 20 goals in 2022/23 for Manchester City in only his 13th official appearance for the club since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Norwegian striker was frustrated in his debut against Liverpool in the Community Shield as Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 3-1 by the Reds, but has barely stopped scoring since.

After netting twice on his Premier League bow against West Ham, Haaland did not convert in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth the following weekend – although he did claim an assist in that victory.

His goal against Southampton on Saturday was his side's fourth of the afternoon and means he has now netted in 10 consecutive matches for City.

That run includes three hat-tricks (against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United) and three braces (versus West Ham, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen).

In total, he now has 20 goals in 2022/23 for Manchester City: 15 in nine Premier League appearances and five in three Champions League games.

And we are still in early October...