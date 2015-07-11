Espanyol turn down Real bid for Casilla

Espanyol president Joan Collet has revealed the club turned down a bid from Real Madrid for goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Having previously turned out for Real's reserve team earlier in his career, Casilla joined Espanyol for the 2007-08 campaign.

In recent days, reports have emerged suggesting Real legend Iker Casillas could be set to depart the Santiago Bernabeu, with speculation mounting that Casilla could make the switch to the capital to replace him.

Speaking on Saturday, Collet confirmed Espanyol had rejected Real's offer, while striker Christian Stuani could be in line to leave the club for pastures new.

"There is no negotiation with Real Madrid right now, we have rejected the offer," he said.

"We are negotiating the possible departure of Stuani."