Essien sustains thigh injury

The Ghana international came on for Sulley Muntari at half-time of Milan's comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chievo on Saturday.

However, Essien - who moved to San Siro from Premier League outfit Chelsea in January - is now unlikely to feature against Genoa on Monday or Catania on April 13, as the Serie A club assess the extent of his injury.

"AC Milan wishes to communicate that Michael Essien has picked up an injury to his right thigh," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The player will undergo further tests in 10 days' time."

Essien has made six appearances in Serie A for Milan, who have endured a tough campaign and sit 11th in the table with seven games remaining.