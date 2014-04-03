Essien sustains thigh injury
Milan midfielder Michael Essien has suffered an injury to his right thigh, the club announced on Thursday.
The Ghana international came on for Sulley Muntari at half-time of Milan's comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chievo on Saturday.
However, Essien - who moved to San Siro from Premier League outfit Chelsea in January - is now unlikely to feature against Genoa on Monday or Catania on April 13, as the Serie A club assess the extent of his injury.
"AC Milan wishes to communicate that Michael Essien has picked up an injury to his right thigh," a statement on the club's official website read.
"The player will undergo further tests in 10 days' time."
Essien has made six appearances in Serie A for Milan, who have endured a tough campaign and sit 11th in the table with seven games remaining.
