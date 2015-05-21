Estoyanoff cops six-game ACL ban for punching

Al Nassr winger Fabian Estoyanoff has been suspended for six AFC Champions League (ACL) matches and fined $10,000 for an attack on Lekhwiya midfielder Nam Tae-hee earlier this month.

Estoyanoff's club, who were crowned Saudi Pro League champions on Saturday, confirmed the Asian Football Confederation's penalty against the Uruguayan on Wednesday via Twitter.

Qatar-based club Lekhwiya defeated Al Nassr 3-1 in the ACL on May 7 to secure a spot in the round of 16 at the expense of the Saudi outfit, and after the game, Estoyanoff chased Nam down the players' race and attacked him from behind.

The host broadcaster filmed Estoyanoff grabbing Nam by the neck and pushing him up against a wall before appearing to punch the South Korea international at least four times before he was dragged away by security.

Estoyanoff represented Uruguay 31 times between 2001 and 2007 and joined Al Nassr from Penarol in January.