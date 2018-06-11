Etebo seals €7.2million Stoke City switch

Stoke City have announced the signing of Nigeria international Oghenekaro Peter Etebo from Feirense for €7.2million.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract and will link up with the Championship club after the World Cup in Russia.

"We're really excited to have got the deal over the line for Etebo," manager Gary Rowett told the club's official website. "I'm looking forward to seeing him in a Stoke City shirt as I'm sure our supporters are, too.

"Etebo is a very mobile, energetic midfielder and he's a great age. He has played in the top divisions in Portugal and Spain and, of course, he's heading into the World Cup with Nigeria which will be an amazing experience for him."

Etebo, who spent the second half of 2017-18 on loan at Las Palmas in LaLiga, reportedly turned down approaches from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to join Stoke.

He is their first signing since their relegation to England's second tier.

Nigeria begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday.