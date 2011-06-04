Eto'o misses penalty in Cameroon draw

The result left Cameroon, who have two matches to play, facing the possibility of missing out on next year's finals after a run of eight successive appearances.

Eto'o, the African Footballer of the Year, hit the bar with his 87th-minute spot kick.

Senegal, who top the table with 10 points from four matches, had coach Amara Traore sent off for protesting while goalkeeper Bouna Coulibaly made a string of fine saves before going off injured.