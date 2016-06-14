Euro 2016 disqualification would be devastating - Lallana

Adam Lallana has pleaded with England fans to stay out of trouble, saying expulsion from Euro 2016 would be "devastating".

UEFA warned English and Russian football authorities on Monday that both nations could be kicked out of the tournament in France should there be any repeat of the violence and hooliganism that blighted the build-up and aftermath of their fixture in Marseille last Saturday.

European football's governing body subsequently issued Russia with a suspended disqualification and €150,000 fine on Tuesday after hundreds of their followers attacked England supporters immediately after the final whistle at the Stade Velodrome.

Concerns remain that there could be further clashes between the two sets of supporters this week, with Russia playing Slovakia in Lille on Wednesday just 24 hours before England face Wales in nearby Lens.

During a media conference to preview the Three Lions' game against Wales, Lallana was asked if he had seen the incidents in the Velodrome and what his feelings were on UEFA's threat of ejection.

"I didn't see it as I was in getting a drugs test, but I've heard what Joe [Hart] saw," the Liverpool man replied.

"It's not nice to see. We've just got to hope that the security is there and that they do their job. I've got friends and family coming to the game but I trust everyone to be sensible and safe.

"Obviously it's a big game, England v Wales, but I've got to focus on the football and my job, and hopefully everyone can do their job off the field.

"It would be devastating [to get kicked out].

"Our message is for everyone to be safe and sensible, by all means enjoy the day and enjoy the match but be respectful that we're out there playing for our countries. So be safe and sensible is our message."