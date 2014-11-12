Euro 2016 Qualifying: Dutch welcome Latvia

Following a third-place finish at the World Cup in Brazil under Louis van Gaal, Hiddink's second spell as Dutch coach has got off to a woeful start - taking just three points from as many Group A games.

A sole win over Kazakhstan sees them third going into this weekend's clash, although defeat to Iceland last time out adds extra pressure to the visit of Marians Pahars' Latvia.

Hiddink stated he would "take the logical step" and resign if Netherlands did not win in Amsterdam, adding that "a draw would not be acceptable" either.

The return of defender Ron Vlaar will serve as a boost for the Dutch, who see Iceland face Czech Republic and Turkey host Kazakhstan elsewhere in the group, with the Aston Villa captain surprised by Hiddink's pre-match comments.

"I have never heard a statement such as this from a coach, certainly not from my coach," he told NU.nl.

"But that does not affect the way I approach the game. You should make yourself do anything to win."

There has also been something of a World Cup hangover for champions Germany, who sit third in Group D going into Friday's home clash with minnows Gibraltar.

Leaders Poland visit Georgia earlier in the day with Joachim Low's men able to threaten the upper reaches of the group again if they avoid a most unlikely slip-up in Nuremberg.

"We need to concentrate throughout the game and play with a high tempo. Our aim is to take the lead as soon as possible," explained Germany midfielder Lars Bender.

Elsewhere in the pool, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland renew rivalries at Celtic Park.

Group F leaders Northern Ireland will bid to continue their perfect start against second-placed Romania in Bucharest, while Hungary host Finland and Greece welcome the Faroe Islands.

Elsewhere, Group H's early pacesetters meet at San Siro on Sunday as Italy entertain Croatia - with both teams taking nine points from their three games so far - as Norway travel to Azerbaijan wand Bulgaria host Malta.

England captain Wayne Rooney is set to win his 100th cap when Slovenia visit Wembley on Saturday, with Roy Hodgson's men hoping to tighten their grip on Group E with victory over their opponents in second.

Lithuania will be able to take advantage of any England win in their clash with Switzerland - with a point potentially enough for them to go second - while Estonia take on San Marino in Serravalle.

In Group B, Chris Coleman's Wales make the tricky trip to Belgium looking to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, while Bosnia-Herzegovina and Andorra travel to Israel and Cyprus respectively.

Andreas Iniesta, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Dani Carvajal are all unavailable for Spain's visit of Belarus in Group C, with Vicente del Bosque eager for his relatively new-look side to avoid an upset at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino.

The likes of Nolito, Jose Callejon and Isco will hope to impress for the reigning European champions, while pool leaders Slovakia face Macedonia in Skopje and Ukraine travel to Luxembourg.

Talismanic captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic could feature for Sweden against Montenegro in Group G following his return from a heel problem, while the pool's top two Austria and Russia meet in Vienna and Moldova take on Liechtenstein.

Elsewhere, Serbia return to action for the first time since a three-point deduction following their abandoned fixture with Albania last time out. They face Denmark in Group I while Portugal meet Armenia.