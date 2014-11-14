Euro 2016 Qualifying: Turkey v Kazakhstan

Having responded well to their failure to reach the 2014 World Cup, winning seven out of eight friendlies, Turkey have taken a big backwards step in Group A.

A return of one point from three matches has left the 2008 European Championship semi-finalists bottom of the group, level with this weekend's visitors.

Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Brazil made it four games without a win for Turkey, but an under-pressure Terim believes his side can take positives from the experience - though he wants the focus to shift away from short-term results.

"We have a very important game on Sunday, but you learn a lot from playing the best sides," he said. "Turkey needs to accept the reality, we are not going to get anywhere in the short term.

"We should not be so focused on short-term results. We need a long-term plan."

To add to their disappointment Turkey also lost the services of striker Mevlut Erdinc for the Kazakhstan clash. The Saint-Etienne forward was substituted at half-time in Istanbul and has been sent for scans to assess the severity of his injury.

The hosts may be struggling for form at the moment, but their perfect record against Kazakhstan should give them some hope.

Turkey have won all four of their previous meetings, scoring 15 goals in the process and conceding just one.

Visiting head coach Yuri Krasnozhan has had a host of withdrawals to contend with, as Ilia Vorotnikov, Anatoli Bogdanov and Tanat Nusserbayev have all been ruled out.

Shakhter Karagandy defender Sergei Maliy has been drafted in, while there are three uncapped players in the squad in the form of Stas Pokatilov, Rakhimzhan Rozibakiyev and Roman Murtazayev.

Kazakhstan drew their opening game of the campaign and gave World Cup semi-finalists Netherlands a fright after taking a 17th-minute lead in Amsterdam.

But Renat Abdulin's goal was eclipsed by three strikes from the home side in the final 28 minutes, leaving Kazakhstan without a competitive win since the 2-1 triumph over the Faroe Islands in September 2013.

The winless run away from home stretches back even further, to a 3-1 victory against Andorra in 2009.