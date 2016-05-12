Euro 2016 would be 'pinnacle' of the season - Vardy

Jamie Vardy says representing England at Euro 2016 would be the pinnacle of his season after winning the Premier League with Leicester City.

The England international was inspirational to Leicester's title charge this season, banging in 24 goals in 35 appearances, just five years after playing non-league football for Halifax Town.

Now the Leicester striker is seen as a key part of Roy Hodgson's England squad, and while Vardy is not taking selection for granted, he said being a part of the squad to go to France would be his biggest achievement yet.

"I think that would be the pinnacle of the season for me," Vardy told Sky Sports.

"Representing your country at any time is a big deal, but to be in a tournament and to be a part of something big happening can only be one of the best things."

Should England do the unthinkable and win the tournament, Vardy said he would have difficulty in picking the bigger accomplishment between that and Leicester's title triumph.

"I think you'd have to put them on the same level," he said.

But Vardy is still waiting to find out if he is in the squad and says he has been made no guarantees by Hodgson.

"I've not had a chat with Roy, I'm just looking at Sky Sports like everyone else and seen that the squad announcement was delayed," he said.

"So I'm just waiting for Monday to see what happens."