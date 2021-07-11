Euro 2020 player of the tournament: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wins
By Conor Pope
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma named Euro 2020 player of the tournament after penalty shootout final win over England
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the Euro 2020 player of the tournament after finishing on the winning side of two penalty shootouts – a record in European Championships.
Donnarumma saved penalties from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the final to hand victory to Italy.
He was also pivotal in the semi-final shootout win over Spain.
The AC Milan goalkeeper is still just 22, and was given the award following Sunday night's final victory.
