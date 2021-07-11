Trending

Euro 2020 player of the tournament: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wins



Gianluigi Donnarumma, Euro 2020 player of the tournament
(Image credit: PA)

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named the Euro 2020 player of the tournament after finishing on the winning side of two penalty shootouts – a record in European Championships.

Donnarumma saved penalties from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the final to hand victory to Italy.

He was also pivotal in the semi-final shootout win over Spain.

The AC Milan goalkeeper is still just 22, and was given the award following Sunday night's final victory.