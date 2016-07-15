Europa League draw: West Ham meet Shakhtyor Soligorsk or Domzale, Saint-Etienne face AEK

West Ham will play their first competitive match at the Olympic Stadium against either Shakhtyor Soligorsk or Domzale in the third round of Europa League qualifying.

Slaven Bilic's side have been drawn at home for the first leg on July 28, three weeks before their first Premier League game at their new home against AFC Bournemouth on August 21.

Saint-Etienne have drawn AEK Athens in arguably the pick of the ties, while Lille will take on MTK Budapest or Qabala and Hertha Berlin face Brondby or Hibernian.

Serie A's Sassuolo take on Swiss side Luzern, Gent will meet Viitorul Constanta, Spartak Moscow face the winners of Cliftonville against AEK Larnaca and AZ of the Eredivisie will battle Giannina or Odd.

Third-round fixtures in full (to be played July 28/August 4):

RoPS Rovaniemi (FIN)/Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) v Vorskla Poltava (UKR)

Saint-Etienne (FRA) v AEK Athens (GRE)

Cliftonville (NIR)/AEK Larnaca (CYP) v Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Pandurii Targu Jiu (ROU) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Vojvodina (SRB)/Connah's Quay (WAL) v Dinamo Minsk (BLR)/St Patrick's Athletic (IRL)

Partizan (SRB)/Zaglebie Lubin (POL) v Stromsgodset (NOR)/SonderjyskE (DEN)

Austria Wien (AUT)/Kukes (ALB) v Shirak (ARM)/Spartak Trnava (SVK)

Hertha Berlin (GER) v Brondby (DEN)/Hibernian (SCO)

West Ham United (ENG) v Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)/Domzale (SVN)

Luzern (SUI) v Sassuolo (ITA)

AIK Solna (SWE)/Europa (GIB) v Panathinaikos (GRE)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) v Rijeka (CRO)

Videoton (HUN)/Cukaricki (SRB) v Midtjylland (DEN)/Vaduz (LIE)

Levadia Tallinn (EST)/Slavia Praha (CZE) v Rio Ave (POR)

Zimbru Chisinau (MDA)/Osmanlispor* (TUR) v Maccabi Haifa (ISR)/Nomme Kalju (EST)

Heracles (NED) v Arouca (POR)

Piast Gliwice (POL)/IFK Goteborg (SWE) v Beroe Stara Zagora (BUL)/HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Birkirkara (MLT)/Hearts (SCO) v Krasnodar (RUS)

Aberdeen (SCO)/Ventspils (LVA) v Maribor (SVN)/Levski Sofia (BUL)

Debrecen (HUN)/Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino (BLR) v Rapid Wien (AUT)

Admira Wacker Modling (AUT)/Kapaz (AZE) v Slovan Liberec (CZE)

AZ (NED) v Giannina (GRE)/Odd (NOR)

Lille (FRA) v MTK Budapest (HUN)/Qabala (AZE)

Genk (BEL)/Buducnost Podgorica (MNE) v Hacken (SWE)/ Cork City (IRL)

Gent (BEL) v Viitorul Constanta (ROU)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)/Jelgava (LVA) v Omonia (CYP)/Beitar Jerusalem (ISR)

Oleksandriya (UKR) v lasi (ROU)/Hajduk Split (CRO)

Neftci PFK (AZE)/Shkendija (MKD) v Mlada Boleslav (CZE)

KR Reykjavik (ISL)/Grasshoppers (SUI) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)

*participation subject to ongoing proceedings at Court of Arbitration for Sport