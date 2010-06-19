Eusebio: Portugal will deny North Korea revenge

"It has been many years now, but it is always a good memory," Eusebio told reporters of the 1966 World Cup quarter-final match in England.

The Asian side had reached the last eight by beating Italy and were set to extend their fairytale when they took a 3-0 lead against Portugal. But then Eusebio took charge, scoring four times to lead his side to a 5-3 win.

The North Koreans, who put in a stubborn display in their 2-1 defeat against Brazil last Tuesday, have said they are keen to dish out revenge for that defeat, but Eusebio predicted they would be disappointed again.

"I believe that will happen, we will win," he said. "I hope Portugal scores early and if it ends with a 1-0 win, it's fine as we need the three points."

Portugal drew 0-0 in a cautious opening match against the Ivory Coast, and have vowed to adopt a more attacking approach to Monday's game in Cape Town.

The 68-year-old Eusebio has been with the Portugal squad as they prepare for the match, perhaps to serve as an inspiration for captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his team mates.

The 1965 European Footballer of the Year, who was the top scorer in the 1966 World Cup, views the comeback against the North Koreans as the finest moment of his glittering career.

"At the time I did not even dream of going on to the pitch and scoring the four goals," he said. "Every professional footballer has his day during his career, and that was my day and we managed to turn it around."

