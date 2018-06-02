Evans backed for top-six Premier League move

Jonny Evans has been backed to join one of the Premier League's top-six clubs by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.

Evans, who was previously linked with Arsenal and Manchester City, is reported to have a £3million release clause in his West Brom contract following their relegation.

The 30-year-old is on international duty with Northern Ireland following the end of the club season, with O'Neill believing the former Manchester United defender is ready for a big move.

"He's certainly capable of that [playing for a top-six team]," O'Neill said to Sky Sports.

"He had a difficult second half of the season, but so did West Brom as a whole.

"Jonny has all the attributes to play in a top-six side, there's no doubt about that.

"The price you can get him for is an absolute steal, given what people are buying players for nowadays.

"I expect to see Jonny move in the summer and get a fresh start, hopefully at a big club."

Evans retained the West Brom captaincy despite apologising after being involved in a "curfew breach" while the Baggies were on a mid-season training camp in Spain.