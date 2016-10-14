Evans found not guilty of rape
Chesterfield striker Ched Evans has been cleared of rape at Cardiff Crown Court.
Ched Evans has been found not guilty of rape after a retrial at Cardiff Crown Court.
The Chesterfield striker was sentenced to five years in prison in 2012 after being found guilty of raping a 19-year-old the year before.
That verdict was quashed in April and a retrial ordered which, on Friday, cleared the former Wales international of any wrongdoing.
