Evans leaves Championship strugglers Rotherham

Rotherham United have parted company with manager Steve Evans after a disappointing start to the Championship season.

Evans moved to Rotherham from Crawley Town - having guided the latter into the Football League with back-to-back promotions - and oversaw an impressive period of success with the Yorkshire club as well.

The Scot was in charge as Rotherham moved to the New York Stadium, guiding them from League Two to the Championship before achieving safety with a 21st-placed finish last term.

While Rotherham have won their last two league games, they sit 20th in the second tier, with Eric Black taking charge following the departures of Evans and assistant Paul Raynor.

"Following a meeting between the chairman and manager this morning it was decided Rotherham United Football Club would part company with first team manager Steve Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor," read a Rotherham statement.

"During the said meeting it became clear that both parties at the present time wished to head in a different direction. The meeting was at all times positive, constructive and straightforward.

"The club would like to place on record our thanks to Steve and Paul for their huge contribution over the last three and a half years, it has been simply an incredible journey.

"It has all come as a surprise but Rotherham United must move forward. Rotherham United Football Club will always welcome Steve and Paul whether as an opposition management team or as supporters of our fantastic football club."