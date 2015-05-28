Evans stunner settles City friendly in Toronto

George Evans' stunning strike has given Manchester City a winning start to their pre-season, the Premier League outfit edging Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday.

Manuel Pellegrini blooded a relatively strong line-up including handing starts to Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Edin Dzeko and Wilfried Bony, but it was an 83rd-minute strike from substitute Evans - yet to make his league debut for City - that decided the contest at BMO Field.

Dribbling 30 yards from goal, Evans leaned on his right foot and his curling shot evaded Toronto striker Jay Chapman's attempt to block - finding the top-right corner of the net.

Earlier in the second half, Manuel Aparacio had Toronto's best chance of the game but was denied by the woodwork.

City are set to play Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium in Texas on Thursday, although the friendly is in doubt to go ahead due to floods in the region.