Even Man City don't have enough money for Sane - Heldt

Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt has rejected speculation linking Manchester City with Leroy Sane, claiming the Premier League club cannot afford to meet their valuation.

Reports in the British press have indicated City are keen to sign the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who has five goals in 24 appearances this season.

Sane made his debut for Germany in the 2-0 defeat to France in November and Schalke are rumoured to want €40million for the teenager.

His agent Jurgen Milewski recently ruled out a move away from the Veltins Arena, saying Schalke is the best place for Sane to be.

And Heldt told Bild-Zeitung: "Despite the fact we don't want to sell Sane and he doesn't want to leave - even Man City can't come up with that much money."