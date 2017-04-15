Everton ban The Sun over Barkley column

Everton have banned The Sun newspaper from Goodison Park following comments made about Ross Barkley by columnist Kelvin MacKenzie.

In a piece published on Friday, MacKenzie likened Everton midfielder Barkley - who has a Nigerian grandfather - to a gorilla.

His remarks came after a video emerged of Barkley being attacked in a Liverpool bar following Everton's 4-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

MacKenzie also alleged that men on similar wages to Barkley in Liverpool were "drug dealers".

The Sun has since apologised and suspended MacKenzie, but that has not stopped Everton from taking action against the publication.

A statement from the club read: "Yesterday Everton Football Club informed The Sun newspaper it was banned from Goodison Park, the USM Finch Farm training ground and all areas of the club's operation.

"Whilst we will not dignify any journalist with a response to appalling and indefensible allegations, the newspaper has to know that any attack on this city, either against a much respected community or individual, is not acceptable."

Since the column's publication, MacKenzie has denied allegations his article constituted racism.

He told the Press Association: "I had no idea of Ross Barkley’s family background and nor did anybody else. For the mayor of Liverpool [Joe Anderson] and a handful of others to describe the article as racist is beyond parody."