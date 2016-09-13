Everton donate £200,000 to young Sunderland fan's cancer treatment fund

Everton have promised to make a donation of £200,000 to a young Sunderland supporter who is attempting to raise funds for life-saving cancer treatment.

Bradley Lowery led the Mackems on to the pitch during Monday's Premier League encounter between the teams, which Everton won 3-0, and was given a rousing reception by all four sides of the ground.

The five-year-old's family are attempting to raise £700,000 in order to receive treatment for neuroblastoma in the United States, and his fundraising page has raised more than £500,000 so far.

And Everton pledged to support the cause following the game with a club tweet reading: "Everton Football Club has pledged a donation of £200,000 to support @Bradleysfight in his brave battle."

A club statement added: "We wish Bradley every success and he has the love and support of every Evertonian.

"The club will also be inviting Bradley and his family to the return game at Goodison Park and the players' signed shirts from [Monday's] game will be auctioned off to support the fund."