Everton fan passes away after taking ill at Goodison Park

Everton have confirmed that a fan who took ill during their Premier League clash with Stoke City on Saturday has passed away.

The 51-year-old, who has not been named, was treated at the scene before being transferred immediately from Goodison Park to a nearby hospital.

In a short statement, the club said: "Everton is deeply saddened to report that the 51-year-old fan taken ill during today's game has passed away in hospital.

"The thoughts and prayers of everybody at the football club are with his family and friends.

"The fan, who was seated in the Sir Philip Carter Park Stand for the game, became unwell just after 4.15pm. Police officers, an off duty doctor and paramedics performed CPR on the supporter prior to the arrival of an ambulance.

"He was taken to Aintree Hospital where he passed away a short time later. The club will continue to provide all the support possible to the family."