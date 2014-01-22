Everton fined for unauthorised approach
Everton have been fined £45,000 and warned as to their future conduct by the Football Association for breaching agent regulations.
The Premier League club were deemed to have made an unauthorised approach to Jamaal Lascelles, who was then under a scholarship agreement at Nottingham Forest, in 2010.
Andy Niedzwiecki, the agent who represented Lascelles at the time, has been fined £10,000.
Lascelles himself has been "severely warned as to his future conduct".
A statement on the FA's website confirmed the sanctions and added: "The time-frame for any appeal has passed."
Lascelles, now 20, is still at Forest but has been linked with a number of leading top-flight clubs.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.