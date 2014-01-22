Everton fined for unauthorised approach

The Premier League club were deemed to have made an unauthorised approach to Jamaal Lascelles, who was then under a scholarship agreement at Nottingham Forest, in 2010.

Andy Niedzwiecki, the agent who represented Lascelles at the time, has been fined £10,000.

Lascelles himself has been "severely warned as to his future conduct".

A statement on the FA's website confirmed the sanctions and added: "The time-frame for any appeal has passed."

Lascelles, now 20, is still at Forest but has been linked with a number of leading top-flight clubs.