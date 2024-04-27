Manchester United ‘confident’ of landing Premier League star as first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing their first signing since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group acquired a 27.7 per cent share of United in February and the British businessman has taken control of football operations at Old Trafford.

A big summer of changes is expected, with the Red Devils set to take a different approach to recruitment, with more focus on data and bringing in talented young players instead of expensive "Hollywood" signings.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite applauds the fans after a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two such arrivals in recent times, former Real Madrid pair Raphael Varane and Casemiro, could both leave the club in a summer shake-up as United look to build a competitive team based on youth talent.

A top-class centre-back is understood to be one of the priorities this summer and Ratcliffe is thought to prefer players with Premier League experience. And, where possible, British talent.

One footballer who ticks all of those boxes is Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and earlier this year, The Mirror reported that the 21-year-old is a top target for Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, Branthwaite is also interesting Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian keen to bring in another quality centre-back this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Football Insider claim the Red Devils are "confident" they will win the race for the Everton centre-back, with a £60-70 million deal for the 21-year-old to be tied up by June 30th.

Branthwaite has been a key player for the Toffees this term, making 38 appearances in all competitions for Sean Dyche's side. He has also featured for England's Under-21s since last year.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United to take advantage of Premier League rival's financial difficulties and steal star player: report

Bastian Schweinsteiger exclusive: “With a bit more trust, Louis van Gaal would have changed more at Manchester United – the club lost a lot of years because of that”

Roy Keane and Ian Wright in heated argument when discussing Bruno Fernandes