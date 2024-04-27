Manchester United ‘confident’ of landing Premier League star as first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report
Manchester United are reportedly 'confident' of landing an established Premier League star who is also interesting Tottenham
Manchester United are reportedly close to completing their first signing since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe's INEOS group acquired a 27.7 per cent share of United in February and the British businessman has taken control of football operations at Old Trafford.
A big summer of changes is expected, with the Red Devils set to take a different approach to recruitment, with more focus on data and bringing in talented young players instead of expensive "Hollywood" signings.
Two such arrivals in recent times, former Real Madrid pair Raphael Varane and Casemiro, could both leave the club in a summer shake-up as United look to build a competitive team based on youth talent.
A top-class centre-back is understood to be one of the priorities this summer and Ratcliffe is thought to prefer players with Premier League experience. And, where possible, British talent.
One footballer who ticks all of those boxes is Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and earlier this year, The Mirror reported that the 21-year-old is a top target for Manchester United.
According to TEAMtalk, Branthwaite is also interesting Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian keen to bring in another quality centre-back this summer.
But Football Insider claim the Red Devils are "confident" they will win the race for the Everton centre-back, with a £60-70 million deal for the 21-year-old to be tied up by June 30th.
Branthwaite has been a key player for the Toffees this term, making 38 appearances in all competitions for Sean Dyche's side. He has also featured for England's Under-21s since last year.
