Manchester United given go-ahead for Jarrad Branthwaite transfer, following player admission

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite have been boosted by the news that the player himself is ‘open’ to leaving the Toffees this summer.

Branthwaite has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Goodison Park this year, with the 21-year-old’s impressive form seeing him earn a first England call-up last month as he pushes for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

With Manchester United believed to be prioritising a new centre-back in the January window, Branthwaite has emerged as a leading target.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Jarrad Branthwaite (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the defender is under contract at Everton until 2027 and the Toffees having secured their Premier League survival this season, the club’s well-documented financial issues and precarious profit and sustainability position mean that sales look inevitable this summer.

And according to the Standard, Branthwaite is said to be ‘open’ to a summer move and has an £80million price tag on his head.

The Red Devils' need for defensive reinforcements is clear, as injuries, depth and form all played a part in the club’s latest defeat, a 4-0 thrashing by Crystal Palace on Monday.

Frenchman Raphael Varane is set to leave the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract, while reports have suggested either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof will be sold this summer as the club look to raise funds for a summer shopping spree.

Tottenham are also said to be interested in Branthwaite’s signature this summer, with fellow defenders Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi both Spurs and Manchester United’s shortlists.

