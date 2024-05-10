Manchester United given go-ahead for Jarrad Branthwaite transfer, following player admission

The Everton youngster has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite have been boosted by the news that the player himself is ‘open’ to leaving the Toffees this summer. 

Branthwaite has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Goodison Park this year, with the 21-year-old’s impressive form seeing him earn a first England call-up last month as he pushes for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. 

