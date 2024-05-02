WATCH: Everton manager Sean Dyche hire indie band Blossoms for a heist in surprise new music video cameo

Fresh from keeping Everton in the Premier League for another season Sean Dyche has swapped being a Premier League boss for a mob boss.

Dyche has done an excellent job in keeping Everton in the Premier League with three games to spare after the club were hit with two separate points deductions totalling eight points for breaches of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

But Toffees fans need not worry as Dyche is not permanently swapping the Goodison dugout for the underworld - he plays a role in the new video for indie-rock band Blossoms.

In the video for the new single ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’, Dyche plays a ‘boss’ who orders the band to steal an eight-foot fibreglass gorilla called Gary from a garden centre - a spoof on a real event that happened in Scotland last year.

Dyche has been a fan of the Stockport-based band for a number of years and when he met them at a concert recently the deal was done.

Dyche said: “The music video was basically the lads I met at a Rick Astley concert and they just said ‘Would you fancy it?’. To be in a music video, why would you not fancy that when you are a music fan?

“They sort of gave me a rough feeling of ‘could you wear a suit, could you turn up’ and I was thinking ‘Not quite sure how this is going to go’ but they are a really good group of lads and really good performers.

“I saw them at the Isle of Wight festival pre-pandemic and they referenced it and said ‘Would you come and do this video?’. I said ‘Yeah sure’. Really pleased.”

Asked about the role he played in the video – essentially being himself – Dyche added: “I wouldn’t call it a character.

“The basic premise is I send them on a mission, they have a few mishaps on the way and I remind them they better get the job done. I’m pleased it has got some positive traction.

Blossoms asked Dyche to appear in the video for their new single ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’ (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tom, the lead singer, just messaged me and said ‘Listen, it’s been received positively at this stage’ and I think it’s Radio 1’s record of the week. It is a good tune, which is helpful.

“For someone who is a big music and gig fan to be asked and feature in it was very pleasing and a good bit of fun.”

Speaking of the collaboration Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden - who is a big Manchester City fan - added: “We wanted someone to play a sort of ‘boss’.

“He seemed the perfect fit. We didn’t really have any lines - I just said ‘this is the rough idea’, to do it like a team talk and that was the blueprint. He just ran with it from there. He was a bit of a natural to be honest; like something out of a Guy Ritchie movie!”

“He’s obviously got a passion for music and it’s nice to see a bit of personality in the Premier League.

“I understand why these days everyone is PR-trained, people are scared of putting their reputations on the line and the league is so well documented. There’s nowhere to hide, so it’s nice when you get bursts of people’s personality.

“Sean is just full of charisma and up for a good laugh. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He just fitted in with the band and got stuck in with the filming. There were a few outtakes! We had a good laugh and he’s just a really nice bloke.”

In recent weeks Dyche has taken to wearing a tracksuit on the touchline and it coincided with an upturn in results for Everton and so he has ditched his suit for now, but the video sees him back in his smarter attire - after all, you couldn’t have a mob boss wearing a tracksuit could you?

