WATCH: Everton manager Sean Dyche hire indie band Blossoms for a heist in surprise new music video cameo

By James Andrew
published

The Everton manager makes a cameo in music video for indie-rock band Blossoms

Sean Dyche makes a surprise cameo in the new Blossoms video
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from keeping Everton in the Premier League for another season Sean Dyche has swapped being a Premier League boss for a mob boss.

Dyche has done an excellent job in keeping Everton in the Premier League with three games to spare after the club were hit with two separate points deductions totalling eight points for breaches of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Andrew
James Andrew
Editor

James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.