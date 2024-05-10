Chelsea given HUGE boost - and it could even benefit England and Gareth Southgate

Chelsea have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their upcoming clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Blues have lost just one of their last twelve Premier League outings, with their still hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are beginning to find form at the perfect time and with a trip to The City Ground on the horizon, one recently absent player is also soon set to return.

As confirmed by Chelsea's official channels earlier today, captain and defender Reece James is being prepared for a return.

James has been out of action since suffering a repeated hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat to Everton in December.

The 24-year-old could also provide an additional headache to England boss Gareth Southgate, who is preparing his squad for this summer's European Championship in Germany.

Given the Chelsea skipper has not played at all in 2024, it does seems unlikely that he could feature for the Three Lions.

Reece James has barely featured for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

"We need to assess today some players that maybe can be involved tomorrow in the game," began the former Spurs boss.

"I am happy because we are going to be in the last week of the season and nearly all the players will be fit to be available. It is a good end and to see the future more optimistic.

"We need to see today but maybe he can be available to be in the squad," Pochettino added. The most important thing is that he is going to be there with us.

"Always to have your captain is a massive boost for any team. We have an amazing relationship and of course he is an amazing player.

"I know it is not easy always when you come from a long-term injury. The most important thing is that he can be available and can be part of the squad, and then if he can play five, 10, 15, 20 or 30 minutes it will be amazing.

"Of course, it’s unlucky that it’s only in the last week and we have three games left, but it’s important to finish with good feelings and for him, it is going to be amazing to be involved."

