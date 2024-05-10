Chelsea given HUGE boost - and it could even benefit England and Gareth Southgate

Chelsea are still in the mix for a European qualification spot and travel to Nottingham Forest this weekend

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their upcoming clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Blues have lost just one of their last twelve Premier League outings, with their still hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.