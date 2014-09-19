Everton have more to come, insists Naismith

Roberto Martinez's men kicked off their Europa League campaign in style on Thursday with a 4-1 home win over Wolfsburg.

Everton had not played in European competition since 2010 but looked more than comfortable against their German opponents.

Martinez dipped into the transfer market in the close-season, bringing in the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Muhamed Besic, Samuel Eto'o, Gareth Barry and Christian Atsu.

And those additions give Everton's squad the depth to compete both domestically and in Europe - something that excites Naismith.

"We broke their lines with some forward passes and created chances," Naismith said.

"There is more to come [from us].

"The manager has signed some very good players."

Everton's next Europa League test comes at Krasnodar next month.